Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys

1880 Gaylord St

Denver CO 80206

303.322.1053

Benefit: $1 Off—limit 4 admissions per visit

The mission of the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys is to provide educational and cultural services to the greater Rocky Mountain region through the preservation, exhibition, collection and interpretation of the visual arts using miniatures, dolls and toys.