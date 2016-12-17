The Democracy

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club features Democracy on Tuesdays; now and through December 27 - 7 to 10:30pm. The band is: Don Byron-woodwinds, Sam Williams-saxophone, Adam Bartczak-trombone, Peter Stoltzman-piano, John Grigsby-bass and Dru Heller-drums.

Don Byron has been a singular voice in an astounding range of musical contexts, exploring widely divergent traditions while continually striving for what he calls "a sound above genre." As clarinetist, saxophonist, composer, arranger, and social critic, he redefines every genre of music he plays, be it classical, salsa, hip-hop, funk, rhythm & blues, klezmer, or any jazz style from swing and bop to cutting-edge downtown improvisation.

Adam Bartczak is in demand as a performer, composer, arranger, and clinician throughout the country. A Colorado native Adam earned a BM from the University of Colorado at Boulder before joining Denver-based hip-hop/jazz collective Yo, Flaco! with whom he recorded three albums and toured extensively. Performances of his arrangements for jazz orchestra have featured artists such as Donny McCaslin, Jeff Coffin, Robin Eubanks, Brian Lynch, Billy Pierce, and Geoffrey Keezer. As a performer, he has shared the stage with Karl Denson, Del the Funky Homosapien, Big Gigantic, Ron Miles, and Ziggy Marley.

