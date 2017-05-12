Dazzle Opens New Home with a KUVO Fundraiser | May 25

Join us for an entire evening of music, and a buffet prepared by head Chef Mario Godoy. It’s a celebration at Dazzle Jazz’s new location at Baur’s – on Thursday, May 25th!

Enjoy an evening of music, with two sets of music featuring Ritmo Jazz Latino at 5:45pm and 8pm, and Tyler Gilmore’s Candy Shop Ensemble at 7pm. Get your dancing shoes on for this special fundraiser to benefit KUVO. Dazzle at Baur’s is located at 15th and Curtis in downtown Denver.

$189 per couple VIP ticket includes food tasting, premium seating, bottle service, commemorative poster

$89 (KUVO's frequency, 89.3FM) per couple GA ticket includes food tasting

$10 Entertainment Only tickets available after 8:30pm

Get Tickets!

Cash bar available for all ticket levels.