Dave Rajewski Sextet: "Yesterday's Tomorrow's" Recording Release | May 11

The Dave Rajewski Sextet's new CD “Yesterday's Tomorrows” will be celebrated with an album release concert on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 7pm at Dazzle Jazz. “Yesterday’s Tomorrows,” was co-produced by Greg Gisbert and features eight new compositions performed by some of Denver's most exciting jazz musicians! You will not want to miss this exciting night of hard bop Jazz for the modern era. Featuring: Daryl Gott – Alto Sax, Eric Erhardt – Tenor Sax, Flute, Eric Gunnison – Piano, John Grigsby – Bass, Daniel Hogans – Drums and Dave Rajewski - Trumpet

Dr. David Rajewski is a musician with diverse musical experience. With over 20 years of professional freelance experience, David has performed and recorded with artists and groups as diverse as David Liebman, Tom Harrell, John Fedchock, Rob McConnell, James Carter, Slide Hampton, Charlie Persip, Ron Miles, Dave Douglas, Matt Wilson, Ed Polarmo, Andrew Woolfolk, Van Lester, Fred Hess, Leslie Gore, Jiggs Whigham, Steve Lippia, The Temptations, and The Vervepipe.

"How he plays and writes is just as representative of the culture from which he sprang: unfussy, straightforward, and always deep-rooted in the blues-feel." Erik Troe, KUVO-89.3FM

Catch Dave Rajewski on KUVO’s “The Jazz Caravan” this Tuesday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m., as he sits down with Erik Troe to play a couple of tracks and discuss his new project.

The Dave Rajewski Sextet

Thursday, May 11 - 7 pm

