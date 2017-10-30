The Dana Landry Trio - Performing the Works of Pianist Ahmad Jamal

Ahmad Jamal is a true jazz master whose music has influenced not only individual musicians (including Miles Davis), but also the evolution of the sound of jazz music itself. His trio was known for its swinging, engaging, and distinctive arrangements of standards, and for its use of space to let the music breathe. In this series, the Dana Landry Trio will bring their personal touch to some of the timeless works from the Ahmad Jamal Trio’s repertoire, with special focus to their groundbreaking album Live At The Pershing which is soon approaching its 60th anniversary.

Performing, recording, and touring together for over 15 years, the Dana Landry Trio has appeared throughout the U.S. and in Asia and Europe, and their debut recording Memphis Skyline (Artist Alliance Records) reached the Top 40 on the Jazz Week radio airplay chart. In addition to working as a standalone trio, the group has performed with some of the most prominent names in jazz including Eddie Daniels, Ingrid Jensen, George Garzone, Jaleel Shaw, Dave Pietro, Bob Sheppard, Deborah Brown, Clay Jenkins, and Dick Oatts, and can be heard on recordings including Dan Gailey’s What Did You Dream, Steve Owen’s Stand Up Eight, and Back When It Was Fun by the group 7 ON 7.

The Trio: Dana Landry - piano, Erik Applegate - bass, and Jim White - drums

Dana Landry has performed with jazz artists including Milt Jackson, Bela Fleck, Jeff Coffin, Rufus Reid, Bill Watrous, Alan Dawson, David Liebman, Slide Hampton, and others. His first release as a leader, Journey Home (Summit Records), which features vibist Gary Burton, was nominated for a Grammy Award. Dana is one of the primary pianists for the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.

Called a "top-notch acoustic bass performer" by JazzReview.com, Erik Applegate has performed with artists including the Bob Mintzer Big Band, Nnenna Freelon, Milt Jackson, Jeff Coffin, Tom Harrell, Ron Miles, Marlena Shaw, and others.

Jim White’s versatility and unique sound have been featured on many jazz, pop, and country recordings. He has performed and recorded with pop and country artists including J.D. Souther, Alison Krauss and Union Station, Crystal Gayle, Jerry Douglas, Charlie Peacock, Jack Pearson, Pam Tillis, Lorrie Morgan, and Willie Nelson.

