The Dale Bruning Trio w/ Mark Simon and Todd Reid | Feb 17

The Dale Bruning Trio with Mark Simon and Todd Reid will feature jazz standards and music from the Great American songbook. Bruning has enjoyed playing with the likes of Jim Hall, Erroll Garner, Dizzy Gillespie, Gene Bertoncini, Bill Frisell, and Michael Moore. He and his partner, Jude Hibler - owner of Jazz Link Enterprises- have produced and presented their signature concerts called The Timeless Music of Great Composers since 1995. They have produced 14 CDs with Dale as leader on their label, as well as publishing the three jazz guitar instruction books Dale has written. He continues his private teaching from his home in Longmont.

Dazzle Jazz presents

Dale Bruining Trio w/Mark Simon & Todd Reid

Friday, February 17 - 7pm and 9pm

