DakhaBrakha Ukrainian Folk Quartet | March 3

You can choose to receive 2 tickets to "DakhaBrakha" Ukrainian Folk Quartet when you donate $120 to KUVO! The concert is at the Newman Center on March 3 - 7:30pm.

DakhaBrakha means “give-take” in old Slavonic. This breathtaking and mesmerizing band from Ukraine draws on folk melodies and rhythms, and combines voice, cello, accordion, and drums in a refreshingly novel vision of Eastern European roots music. They craft stunningly beautiful and exciting sonic worlds for traditional songs, reinventing their heritage with a keen ear for contemporary, international tastes. They have become a cult phenomenon around the world.

“Ukrainian folkdrone Björkpunk quartet DakhaBrakha went into Bonnaroo as unknowns but ended up with one of the most receptive crowds of the weekend…, turning the tent into a happy menagerie.”— Rolling Stone