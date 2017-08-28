Cumbia Festival featuring La Tropa Vallenata, Tropical Kaoba, Los Chavos Dun Dun | Sep 3

The First Bank Latin Concert Series sponsors Cumbia Festival featuring La Tropa Vallenata, Tropical Kaoba, Los Chavos Dun Dun and special guests performing at the Levitt Pavilion Denver at Ruby Hill Park on Sunday, September 3 - 6:30 to 10pm. Free Event!

La Tropa Vallenata is a grouping of the vallenato genus. Founded in Mexico initially for 1984 by Alfonso Rios and conformed by Alonso Ibarra, Elias Moreno, Javier Miranda, Jose De Jesus Silva, Arnulfo Elizondo, Jorge Zavala, Manuel Silva, José Luis Elizondo, Fernando Nuñez.

This young talent organization was originally founded as TROPICAL KAOBA in 2000 in Denver, by Gustavo Nava who was the main founder supported by Oscar Mendoza, Juan Islands all coming from Iztapalapa on the CD from Mexico. It is noteworthy that they were members of a group with a great trajectory in Mexico and the USA in the late 80's and 90's but decided to try their luck in the American Union and this is how, based on a lot of effort and sacrifice began this organization.

Los Chavos Dun Dun boys of the region Lagunera Mexico the group was formed in the year 2001 in Denver.

