CU Presents: Colorado Shakespeare Festival

The Colorado Shakespeare Festival is June 11 thru August 13 with outstanding indoor and outdoor performances, at the foot of the Rocky Mountains. Celebrating 60 seasons! Theatre under the stars, family friendly, food and drink, picnicking and more!

CU Presents is the home of performing arts on the beautiful University of Colorado Boulder campus. With hundreds of concerts, plays, recitals and more on our stages each year, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

2017 Season: Play by William Shakespeare

Jun 11-Aug 13 - The Taming of the Shrew

Jun 23-Aug 13 - Hamlet

Jul 7-Aug 12 - Julius Caesar

Jul 21-Aug 13 - Rosencrantz&Guildenstern Are Dead

Aug 6-8 - Henry VI, Part 3