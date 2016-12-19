A Cool & Smooth Yule on Groove Jazz Rendezvous

All the packages have been mailed, the grownup gifts are wrapped under the tree, as Santa is making his rounds. The parties are wrapped up, the spiritual candlelightings have been lit, this is literally the night before Christmas. It’s your moments for winding down, cooling your jets, and enjoying personal time with a favorite libation flavored with contemporary smooth jazz music and good company.

It’s time for “A Cool and Smooth Yule” with Adam Morgan, Christmas Eve, late night, 10-11pm. Tune in to KUVO 89.3, 88.5, 89.7 or stream on kuvo.org.