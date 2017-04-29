Members of the Colorado Potters Guild join together twice a year (spring and fall) to sell their work. Approximately 30 potters who average more than 15 years experience will present more than 2000 items including pottery, sculpture and jewelry for you to purchase or just enjoy. Sale items are refreshed daily since only a limited portion of the artist’s inventory can be displayed. Our Spring show is just the place to find handmade artwork made in Colorado for all your personal and gift needs including Mother’s Day, weddings and graduations.

The show is staffed by member artists who can help you find just the right piece of pottery, explain the pottery making process or introduce you to the person who made your favorite piece. Admission is free.

Colorado Potters Guild Spring Show & Sale

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 4, 4:00 to 8:00pm

Hours of Operation:

Friday, May 5 - 9:00am to 8:00pm

Saturday, May 6 - 9:00am to 5:00pm