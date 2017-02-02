The Miles Davis album, "Kind of Blue" continues to be the yearly top selling jazz album, fifty seven years after its release. Miles was a temperamental genius that pushed his musicians to a new level of creativity and melodicism. The Conservatory Jazz Repertory Orchestra will honor this jazz icon with arrangements of his compositions, along with many jazz standards he made famous, such as Bye, Bye Blackbird, 'Round Midnight, and many others.
Arvada Center presents
Colorado Repertory Orchestra: "Miles Ahead - The Miles Davis Legacy"
Main Stage Theatre
Sunday, April 23 at 2pm
Get Tickets!
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra: "Miles Ahead-The Miles Davis Legacy" | April 23
By Thad Pyzdrowski • 34 minutes ago
The Miles Davis album, "Kind of Blue" continues to be the yearly top selling jazz album, fifty seven years after its release. Miles was a temperamental genius that pushed his musicians to a new level of creativity and melodicism. The Conservatory Jazz Repertory Orchestra will honor this jazz icon with arrangements of his compositions, along with many jazz standards he made famous, such as Bye, Bye Blackbird, 'Round Midnight, and many others.