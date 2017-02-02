Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra: "Miles Ahead-The Miles Davis Legacy" | April 23

The Miles Davis album, "Kind of Blue" continues to be the yearly top selling jazz album, fifty seven years after its release. Miles was a temperamental genius that pushed his musicians to a new level of creativity and melodicism. The Conservatory Jazz Repertory Orchestra will honor this jazz icon with arrangements of his compositions, along with many jazz standards he made famous, such as Bye, Bye Blackbird, 'Round Midnight, and many others.

Arvada Center presents

Colorado Repertory Orchestra: "Miles Ahead - The Miles Davis Legacy"

Main Stage Theatre

Sunday, April 23 at 2pm

