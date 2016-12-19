Colorado Experience: Trinidad

As an early city on the Santa Fe Trail, Trinidad played host to numerous Spanish and Mexican traders before Colorado was even a territory. Since its incorporation in the 1860s, Trinidad has continued to attract a diverse population, first as a coal-mining city of immigrants, and later as the "Sex Change Capitol of the World." Take a walk on the "Trinidad" imprinted brick-paved city streets and discover the beauty of this Southern Colorado town that is once again reinventing itself.

An all-new episode of Colorado Experience premieres every Thursday at 7:30pm on Rocky Mountain PBS.

