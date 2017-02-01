During Colorado’s Gold Rush days, newspaper headlines revealed passionate letters and secret elopements between same-sex couples. Nearly two centuries later, the city of Denver hosts the third largest PrideFest in America, yet continues to struggle for equality within the state’s landscape. From the 1914 underground

network to the controversial laws and Amendments that made up a good part of the 20th and 21st Centuries, explore the turbulent history of the Colorado’s GLBT community.

Colorado Experience: LGBT

Thursday, February 2 - 7:30pm