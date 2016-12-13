Coffee at the Point

Coffee at the Point
710 E 26th Ave
Denver CO 80205
303.955.2237
 

Benefit:  5% off food and non-alcohol drinks for member and guests.

We offer coffee freshly roasted by the prestigious, nationally recognized, and locally owned Novo Coffee (located a few blocks away).  We cater to the exquisite coffee and espresso drinkers along with non-coffee drinkers.  In addition to coffee, we offer loose-leaf teas, pastries, desserts, made-to-order gourmet sandwiches, soups, gelato (Italian Ice Cream), and an assortment of other exciting foods to fill your appetite. 

 

