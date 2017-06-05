City Park Jazz: Pete Wernick & FLEXIGRASS | June 11

Pete Wernick & FLEXIGRASS is a supercharged blend of bluegrass with classic jazz and "Dr. Banjo" originals. The all-star group blazes new trails everywhere they play, as young vibraphone master Greg Harris and hot clarinetist Bill Pontarelli trade licks with Wernick and the band's tight arrangements provide many surprises. Joan Wernick's sparkling vocals range from soulful bluegrass to stylish jazz and Kris Ditson (drums) and Roger Johns (bass) provide a strong pulse that doesn't overpower, but pops and sizzles!

A Celebration of Community: Whether you're coming for the music, food, or friends, City Park Jazz is the ground upon where community is built.

City Park Jazz presents

Pete Wernick & FLEXIGLASS

Sunday, June 11 - 6:00-8:00 pm

City Park Pavilion

