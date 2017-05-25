City Park Jazz: The Other Black feat. Wesley Watkins | June 4

Formed in the late fall of 2012, this dynamic group started with a mere 9 members and has launched to upwards of 24. That's right, just about 30 musicians collaborating to bring you a unique sound and leave you with a smile in your soul. These are musicians that have already contributed successfully to the scene; from Birds Of A Feather, Bonnie & The Beard, Petals of Spain, The People's Abstract and more.

City Park Jazz | A Celebration of Community presents

The Other Black feat. Wesley Watkins

Sunday, June 4 - 6:00-8:00pm

Pavilion at City Park

This is a free event!

