City Park Jazz: The Other Black feat. Wesley Watkins | June 4

Formed in the late fall of 2012, this dynamic group started with a mere 9 members and has launched to upwards of 24. That's right, just about 30 musicians collaborating to bring you a unique sound and leave you with a smile in your soul. These are musicians that have already contributed successfully to the scene; from Birds Of A Feather, Bonnie & The Beard, Petals of Spain, The People's Abstract and more.
City Park Jazz | A Celebration of Community presents
The Other Black feat. Wesley Watkins
Sunday, June 4 - 6:00-8:00pm
Pavilion at City Park
This is a free event!
