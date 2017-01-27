The Christians - Drama Play with Music: A powerful examination of belief and behaviour in America, The Christians is the groundbreaking new work from New Dramatists' resident playwright Lucas Hnath. The production enjoyed much critical praise during it's Off-Broadway debut in 2015, also garnering two Drama Desk Award nominations and winning an Outer Critics Circle Award in 2016. Now The Christians comes to Denver, featuring a local choir at every performance!

The story follows Paul, a pastor in a rapidly growing megachurch. Idolised by his ever-increasing flock, Paul has come a long way from his days preaching in a modest store front. Things may appear to be going swimmingly, but when Paul delivers a sermon that dredges up unexpected questions, he tests the faith of many of his followers and cracks in the congregation begin to appear...

KUVO's Jazz Odyssey host Venus Cruz has a singing part in the choir!

The Christians

Denver Center for Performing Arts

Stage Theater

January 27 thru February 26

Get Tickets!

