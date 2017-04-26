Christian McBride | May 3 & 4

Four-time GRAMMY®-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride can be likened to a force of nature, fusing the fire and fury of a virtuoso with the depth and grounding of a seasoned journeyman. Powered by a relentless energy and a boundless love of swing, McBride’s path has described a continuous positive arc since his arrival on the scene. With a career now blazing into its third decade, the Philadelphia native has become one of the most requested, most recorded, and most respected figures in the music world today. more



Dazzle Jazz presentsChristian McBride

Wednesday May 3 - 6pm and 8pm

Thursday May 4 - 6:30pm and 8:30pmGet Tickets!



