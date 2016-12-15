Christian McBride & Edgar Meyer | Jan 26

2016 Grammy Award winner, and newly named Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival, jazz bassist Christian McBride has been likened to a force of nature on stage. Genre-defying bassist Edgar Meyer has been called “the most remarkable virtuoso in the relatively unchronicled history of his instrument” (The New Yorker). These two masters have nine GRAMMY® Awards between them and are renowned and respected by artists and critics across the musical spectrum.

For this show they join forces for an evening of music not to be missed, blending jazz, classical and bluegrass at the Newman Center in the Gates Concert Hall on Thursday, January 26 at 7:30pm. Get Tickets

“Both McBride and Meyer repeatedly demonstrated their virtuosity, not only in terms of velocity and rhythmic acumen, but also in exploring the extreme upper ranges of their instruments.”

