Charles Gatschet | May 10

A messenger of swing, Charles Gatschet was baptized and raised in the Kansas City tradition, having worked with Step-Buddy Anderson, Claude "Fiddler" Williams, Baby Lovett, Richard Ross, Jimmy Witherspoon, Carmel Jones, Bobby Watson. He also is a talented composer, with an affinity for bebop, Brazilian & world music styles. He's got chops but what he is interested in is communication and meaning, using the tools of jazz to interpret tunes and standard songs in a personal way while leaving their essence intact. Gatschet has studied theory & arranging with John Elliott and Classical guitar with Doug Niedt. He has gained valuable experience playing swing, blues, and funk in organ trios & various groups. His favorite guitarists include Jim Hall, Ed Bickert, and he points to Freddie Green and Charlie Christian as his foundational influences. "They are the cornerstones on which all subsequent jazz guitarists have built." ~ Jude Hibler, Guitar Player Magazine.

Dazzle Jazz presents

Charles Gatschet Quartet

Wednesday May 10 - 6 and 9pm

