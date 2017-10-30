Celebration Colorado's Women of Jazz

By Arvida Rascon

An evening of Colorado's Women of Jazz: MaryLynn Gillaspie, Annie Booth, Julie Royster, Anisha Rush, Carmen Sandim, Jill Frederickson, Clare Church, Janine Santana, Terri Jo Jenkins, Jane Uitti, Janine Gastineau, Laura Newman, Alicia Baker, Teresa Carroll, Wendy Fopeano, Ellyn Rucker, Julie Monley, Elena Camerin Young, Deborah Stafford, Francesca Rubin, Holly DeHoog, Bonnie Lowdermilk, Tenia Renee Nelson, Emily Takahashi, and Heidi Schmidt.

Hosted by Suter Du Bose and MaryLynn Gillaspie

Caffe Sole presents
Celebration of Colorado's Women of Jazz
November 3 & 4 - 7pm to 10:30pm
$15 Suggested Cover

 

 

Celebration of Colorado's Women of Jazz
MaryLynn Gillaspie
caffe sole
live music