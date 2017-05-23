Catherine Russell | June 3

Catherine Russell at Dazzle at Baur's on Saturday, June 3 at 6:30pm and at 9pm. Catherine is that rarest of entities – a genuine jazz and blues singer – who can sing virtually anything. Her voice is full blown femininity incarnate; a dusky, stalwart and soulful instrument that radiates interpretive power yet remains touchingly vulnerable. She launches fearlessly into each tune, getting inside the melody and capturing every emotion. Her repertoire features a selection of gems from the 1920's through the Present; vital interpretations, bursting with soul and humor. With an off-the beaten-path song selection, sparkling acoustic swing, and a stunning vocal approach, Catherine Russell joins the ranks of the greatest interpreters and performers of American Popular Song.

