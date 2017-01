Byers-Evans House Museum

The Byers-Evans House was home to two prominent Denver families and is one of the city’s most historic landmarks. Built in 1883, it has been beautifully restored to the period between 1912 and 1924. Polished wood finishes, brightly patterned wallpapers, ornate mantles, and period draperies form a backdrop for a rich variety of Evans family furnishings.