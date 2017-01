Butterfly Pavilion

6252 W 104th Ave

Westminster, CO 80020

303.469.5441

There are lots of fun family activities in Colorado, but few compare to the transforming experience you'll have at the Butterfly Pavilion. Get up close and personal with over 5,000 animals! Meet Rosie the tarantula and explore our tropical rainforest where 1,600 butterflies rule the sky! It's the zoo of small wonders and BIG experiences!