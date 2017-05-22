British Police Confirm Deaths After Reported Explosion At Manchester Arena Concert

Police in Manchester, England, confirm a number of fatalities at Manchester Arena following a concert by Ariana Grande.

The BBC reports witnesses heard an explosion, which was followed by a chaotic scene with audience members running for the exits.

Reuters reports that emergency services are responding to the reports of "a serious incident." Greater Manchester Police are advising people to "avoid the area."

A spokesman for the pop singer said that she was "okay," according to Reuters.

One witness, Josh Elliott, told the BBC Radio 5 Live that "A bang went off and everyone stopped and screamed. ... We basically hit the deck," he said. "It was bedlam ... it was horrific. We got up when we thought it was safe and got out as quickly as possible. People were just crying and in tears. ... Police cars were everywhere."

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

