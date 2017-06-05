Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band | June 6-8

Louisiana-born, Brian Blade grew up in Shreveport, then New Orleans, where he distilled the unique drumming styles and musical heritage of the nation's spiritual underbelly into a powerfully swinging percussive trademark. Nurtured under the watchful eyes of Ellis Marsalis and New Orleans Dixie-drum masters Johnny Vidacovich and Herlin Riley, Blade learned to find his 'knit in the blanket' of sounds and styles.
Featuring: Brian Blade - drums, Jon Cowherd - piano, Chris Thomas - bass, Melvin Butler - soprano and tenor saxophone, Myron Walden - alto saxophone, bass clarinet, and Dave Devine - guitar
