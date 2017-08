You'll be entertained by Purnell Steen on first and third Saturdays and by JoFoke on second and fourth Saturdays while you enjoy a delicious Saturday Breakfast w/Pancakes & Biscuits, and more at Dazzle at Baur's.

Sat 8.26: 10am to 1pm

Sat 9.2: 10am to 1pm

Sat 9.9: 10am to 1pm

Sat 9.16: 10am too 1pm

Sat 9.23: 10am to 1pm

Sat 9.30: 10am to 1pm

$15 all you can eat buffet featuring pancakes, biscuits, green chile, bacon, sausage; includes coffee and juices.