Bob Montgomery "From First to Last" - 5 Points Jazz Fest After-Party | May 20

"From First to Last" - 5 Points Jazz Fest After-Party on Saturday, May 20 at 9pm at Dazzle Jazz! Featuring: Bob Montgomery Ken Walker, Jim White, Al Herman, Eric Gunnison & special guests.

Bob Montgomery is an internationally recognized performing artist who has appeared throughout Europe, Australia, Canada, China, Mexico, Japan, Great Britain, New Zealand and the United States. He has performed in back-up orchestras for such artists as Sammy Davis Jr., Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Quincy Jones, Nancy Wilson, and many more. Bob toured Europe with Clark Terry’s “Big Bad Band”, served as artist-in-residence in Adelaide, South Australia, appeared as featured soloist with the Albuquerque Jazz Orchestra for the International Trumpet Guild, and appeared at Town Hall in New York City with Clark Terry for the New York JVC Jazz Festival’s tribute to Clark Terry. Clark speaks of Bob several times in his new autobiography “Clark” and Bob appears in Clark’s movie “Keep On Keepin’ On”.

