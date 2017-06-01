Blues Dance with The Willie Houston Band | June 13

Blues Dance with The Willie Houston Band at the Mercury Cafe. Houston prefers to keep things simple. With a passion for the blues, the seasoned scrap collector understands the origins of American black music in a way that predates television by nearly three decades. He started out with nothing (and still has most of it) in Grand Cane, Louisiana, a northwestern speck twenty miles from the Texas border.
Mercury Cafe presents
The Willie Houston Band
Tuesday, June 13 - 8:30pm
Tickets at the door - $12
Blues Dance Lessons at 7 & 8 pm $5