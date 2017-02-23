Blind Tiger Event: Tribute to Thelonius Monk featuring Spherio

The Gift of Jazz presents A Blind Tiger Event: A Tribute to Thelonius Monk featuring Spherio. An afternoon of delicious fare, libations & music! At the Gift of Jazz’s next Blind Tiger event, the first in our Centennial Concert Series, we’ll celebrate the life and music of the jazz pianist/composer Thelonious Monk. Count on an afternoon of swingin’ jazz accompanied by delicious food and libations. The music and overview of Monk’s contribution to jazz will be presented by Spherio, with Tenia Nelson (p), Andreas Schmid (d), Bob Songster (b) and Eric Jordan (ts).

The most important jazz musicians are the ones who are successful in creating their own original world of music with its own rules, logic, and surprises. Thelonious Monk, who was criticized by observers who failed to listen to his music on its own terms, suffered through a decade of neglect before he was suddenly acclaimed as a genius.

One of the undisputed founders of the bebop movement, Monk left his mark with a singular and always recognizable voice. His compositions and improvisations feature dissonances and angular melodic twists, and are consistent with Monk’s unorthodox approach to the piano, which combined a highly percussive attack with abrupt, dramatic use of silences and hesitations.

Monk made numerous contributions to the standard jazz repertoire, including “‘Round Midnight“, “Blue Monk“, “Straight, No Chaser” “Ruby, My Dear“, “In Walked Bud“, and “Well, You Needn’t“. He is the second most-recorded jazz composer after Duke Ellington. (from the Monk artist bio by Scott Yanow)

Gift of Jazz: Blind Tiger Event

A Tribute to Thelonious Monk

Sunday, February 26 - 3-6pm

290 E Speer Blvd, Denver

Seating is limited, so make your reservations for this intimate event today!

