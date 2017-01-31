Friends and band mates for over 30 years, Mark Diamond, Paul Romaine, and Andy Weyl consistently inspire audiences with their spirited arrangements of Swing, Latin, Hard-bop, Blues, and standard repertoire. For this Artist in Residency it's all about the arrangements, as they put their unique musical signature on a myriad of tunes, both on and off the beaten path.

2017 Winter Artists in Residency Series

BIG SWING TRIO - THE WORLD REARRANGED

at Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club

Thursdays - 7 to 10:30pm

A $5 Artist Fee per person will be added to each check to support this artist!

