Ben Markley Big Band - Clockwise: The Music of Cedar Walton CD

Clockwise: The Music of Cedar Walton CD - played by the Ben Markley Big Band featuring Terell Stafford. Receive this CD for your gift of $89! Become a Jazz Messenger; make your gift ongoing by making your gift a monthly contribution - Donate today!

Pianist Ben Markley, along with special guest trumpeter Terell Stafford, celebrates one of the more influential and beloved figures in jazz through this unique project, showcasing many of the late pianist and composer Cedar Walton's most revered tunes through new arrangements for big band. Performing iconic compositions such as 'Hindsight,' 'Bolivia,' and 'Holy Land,' Markley brings together fellow faculty members from the University of Wyoming and top-flight Denver-area musicians to produce an honest and swinging recording that honors Cedar Walton while presenting his music in a bright new light.

