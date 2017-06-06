Backyard Concert Series: Funkiphino | June 9

One of Colorado’s most popular funk bands, "Funkiphino" will have everyone in the crowd on their feet dancing. This high-energy performance covers everything from classic crowd favorites to current pop hits.

Anythink’s Backyard Concert Series brings the community together through music. Grab the family and meet new neighbors at the one-acre park adjacent to Anythink Wright Farms. You don’t even have to pack your picnic basket – we’ll have food and beverages available for purchase at a minimal price. Food options include B&B Smokehouse, Tacos Haro and Em's Ice Cream. This is a free event!

Anythink Wright Farms

Friday, June 9 - 6:30 to 8:30pm

More info HERE!

