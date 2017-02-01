Arvada Center: "Bus Stop"

“It takes strong men and women to love… people strong enough inside themselves to love…without humiliation.”

Bo is a boastful but innocent cowboy who plans to get Cherie to the altar, kicking and screaming if necessary. But Cherie, a worldly nightclub singer, has plans of her own. When their bus is stranded in a snowstorm, they seek refuge in an isolated roadside diner along with their fellow travelers. As the night goes on, these snowbound strangers share their secrets and dreams. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, William Inge, mixes moments of uproarious comedy and heartbreaking tenderness to explore the many nuances of love and longing.

Arvada Center presents

"Bus Stop"

In the Black Box Theatre

February 24 – April 15

Performances: Thurs. – Sat. @ 7:30pm, Wed. @ 1:00pm, Sun. @ 2:00pm

An additional performance has been added Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30pm

