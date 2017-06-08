Artist in Residence: Steve Kovalcheck | Fridays

An artist in residency series Inspired by Ray Charles' seminal 1962 recording Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, the Steve Kovalcheck Band applies the jazz lens to songs and sounds of vintage Nashville.

Steve Kovalcheck, a guitarist/composer hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, has a varied musical background. His professional experience includes recording and touring with Columbia recording artists Robinella and the C.C. String Band. Kovalcheck has performed with artists including Victor Krauss, The “New York Voices”, the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Nashville Jazz Orchestra, the Colorado Jazz Orchestra, and the Dana Landry Quartet.

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club presents

Steve Kovalcheck

Fridays thru June - 7pm

*An artist fee of $10 per person will be applied to each check and reservations are recommended for those wishing to dine!