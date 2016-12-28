Art Scene: Mai Wyn Schantz

Art Consultant Hilary DePolo will interview artist Mai Wyn Schantz - gallery owner and painter who is hosting an exhibition focused on the season of Winter. Hilary and Mai Wyn will discuss WONDERLAND and the dominant palette of white in the gallery.

Tune in Friday, January 6 at 8:40am on First Take with Lando & Chavis and at 4:30pm on Jazz Caravan with host Erik Troe.

Mai Wyn: "I've been painting on metal, first aluminum and now stainless steel, for over fifteen years. Initially drawn to the material because of its slickness as a painting surface, I soon recognized it as a means to capture nature in a contemporary context. By exposing areas of the raw metal substrate, a unique juxtaposition results between the industrial material and my nature based subject matter.

In my landscapes I manipulate paint to create an idealized nature. The scene is as much an attempt to capture the actual as it is to capture our emotion and awe: a dramatic sunset, an impending storm or the still waters of a meandering river. The bold frame, created by exposing the metal understructure, enforces that the scene is in fact a picture, something manmade." more