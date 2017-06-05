Art Scene with Hilary DePolo | Tom Hoitsma Exhibit

By Arvida Rascon 29 minutes ago

Our feature this month on Art Scene is the new exhibit of works by Thomas Hoitsma. The exhibit of  large format abstract paintings will open this Friday at Michael Warren Gallery in Denver. Mike McClung, Gallery Director will be Art Consultant, Hilary DePolo's guest on Friday, June 9 at 8:35am on First Take with Lando & Chavis and at 4:35pm with Erik Troe on Jazz Caravan. Tune in!
 

Thomas Hoitsma - Nightscape #15
Credit https://www.saatchiart.com/hoitsma

Tags: 
Hilary DePolo
Art Scene
Thomas Hoitsma
Michael Warren Gallery
Arts & Culture