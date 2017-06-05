Art Scene with Hilary DePolo | Tom Hoitsma Exhibit

Our feature this month on Art Scene is the new exhibit of works by Thomas Hoitsma. The exhibit of large format abstract paintings will open this Friday at Michael Warren Gallery in Denver. Mike McClung, Gallery Director will be Art Consultant, Hilary DePolo's guest on Friday, June 9 at 8:35am on First Take with Lando & Chavis and at 4:35pm with Erik Troe on Jazz Caravan. Tune in!

