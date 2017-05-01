Anat Cohen & Trio Basileiro| May 13 & 14

Clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen has won hearts and minds the world over with her expressive virtuosity and delightful stage presence. Reviewing one of Anat’s headlining sets with her quartet at the North See Jazz Festival, DownBeat said: “Cohen not only proved to be a woodwind revelation of dark tones and delicious lyricism, but also a dynamic bandleader who danced and shouted out encouragement to her group – whooping it up when pianist Jason Lindner followed her clarinet trills on a Latin-flavored number. . . With her dark, curly, shoulder-length hair swaying to the beat as she danced, she was a picture of joy.” more

Dazzle Jazz presents

Anat Cohen & Basileiro

Saturday May 13 - 7 and 9pm

Sunday Mat 14 - 5:30 and 7:30pm

