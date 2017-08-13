Adam Bodine Wildcard Sessions | Thursdays

Celebrating the release of his brand-new album Opus Reminiscence, genre-fusing pianist and composer Adam Bodine leads his band through an entertaining and dynamic mix of creative original music every Thursday night in July and August. Adam’s song catalog is extensive, eclectic and embodies an optimum framework for his imaginative and often humorous personality to shine through his music. Bodine will be joined on stage by Jean-Luc Davis on bass and Kevin Matthews on drums, and an exciting rotation of special guest musicians including Tom Gershwin on trumpet, Greg Tanner Harris on vibraphone and Andrew Vogt on saxophones and clarinet. This is Adam's second Artist in Residency and we are delighted to have this Denver favorite returning to the Nocturne stage!

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club presents

Adam Bodine Wildcard Sessions

Thursday through July and August - 7pm to 10pm

An artist fee that ranges from $5 to $10 per person per night (for Artists in Residence) is applied to all guest checks at the conclusion of an evening. This artist fee goes directly fund all the live music heard at Nocturne.

